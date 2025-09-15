Police respond to second serious crash within a week at 4th Avenue South and Korean Veterans downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A motorcyclist was critically injured overnight in a crash at 4th Avenue South and Korean Veterans Boulevard. It's the same downtown intersection, near the Omni Hotel and Bell Tower, where another serious crash happened just last week.

Police said the motorcyclist was traveling on Korean Veterans when a car turned onto 4th Avenue. Investigators are still working to determine who failed to yield. The people inside the car stayed at the scene. An NDOT worker who witnessed the crash gave aid until paramedics arrived. The motorcyclist was taken to Vanderbilt with life-threatening injuries.

Last week, police charged 41-year-old George Henein of Murfreesboro in a hit-and-run at the same intersection. Investigators said Henein hit a pedestrian just after 3 a.m., critically injuring 28-year-old Nicholas Leonhardt of Charlotte, North Carolina. Henein later admitted he was the driver and now faces multiple charges.