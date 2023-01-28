Police respond to shooting at Dodge's in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people are injured after a shooting in Clarksville Saturday morning.

Clarksville Police were dispatched to the Dodge's in the 1500 block of Fort Campbell Boulevard just before 5:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, police discovered an individual who had a gunshot wound to the chest. First responders were going to send the male victim to Nashville by life flight, but he was taken to Tennova Healthcare by ambulance.

Officials believed there would be another victim at the scene, however, a second individual suffering from a gunshot arrived at Tennova Healthcare independently, shortly after the shooting.

The status of the victims is unknown at this time. A few individuals have been detained from the scene.

The Dodge's has been temporarily shut down as investigations into the incident continue.

No further information is available at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911.