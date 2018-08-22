2 Teens Injured In Shooting At Nashville Apartment Complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police officers responded to a shooting at a Nashville apartment complex that injured two teens.

The incident happened Wednesday around 3:45 p.m. at the Swiss Ridge Apartments on Swiss Avenue.

Officers found two teenage victims when they got to the scene, both of which suffered non life-threatening injuries. A teen boy was shot in the buttocks and a teen girl was shot in the leg.

A MNPD officer applied a tourniquet to the female victim.

Details of the incident of the shooter or how the incident unfolded were not released.