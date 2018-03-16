1 Injured In Nashville Shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police officers have responded to a shooting near Hadley Park.
It happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday at the 700 block of 25th Avenue North.
Officers said a woman was injured in the incident.
They taped off the scene in the area while they investigated.
Metro police are investigating a shooting near 25th Ave N and Merry St. Neighbors I spoke with say they heard arguing and multiple gun shots in the area. Trying to talk with an officer. @NC5pic.twitter.com/E2YMQDaqNY