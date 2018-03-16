1 Injured In Nashville Shooting

9:35 PM, Mar 15, 2018
1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police officers have responded to a shooting near Hadley Park.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday at the 700 block of 25th Avenue North.

Officers said a woman was injured in the incident.

They taped off the scene in the area while they investigated.

We have a crew at the scene and will update this story as soon as more information is released.

