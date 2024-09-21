Police say shooting took place outside Governors Square Mall, no active shooter

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police in Clarksville say there is no active shooter at Governor's Square Mall.

However, there was a shooting that took place outside the mall according to witnesses, and several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

Police confirmed the shooting was on the perimeter road around the mall, not inside, and say there have been no reported injuries so far.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will share more information once we hear more details from officials.