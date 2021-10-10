Police say teen suspect in custody after Nashville carjacking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department officials said officers arrested a teen carjacking suspect after an incident Saturday night.

Authorities charged a 15-year-old teen in juvenile court with two counts of aggravated robbery. Police said the teen is allegedly connected to a carjacking at the intersection of Humphreys and Pillow Streets at 11:20 p.m.

The victims –– a man and woman –– reported four young men approached them, armed with pistols, police said. Two of the suspects drove off in the victims’ Jeep Grand Cherokee and the other two fled in a silver car.

After developing leads as to the stolen SUV’s location, an MNPD helicopter pilot spotted the vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot, police said.

A responding officer saw the four suspects sitting in the Jeep Cherokee prior to them getting into the silver car and driving off.

Officers said they stopped the suspected vehicle on Interstate 40 West at 2nd Avenue South. The suspected teen got out of the car, which then took off at a high rate of speed, crashing at the bottom of the 2nd Avenue exit ramp.

The three remaining occupants fled on foot and were not apprehended. The suspect teen, who was in possession of a handgun, was taken into custody.

The investigation into this carjacking and similar robberies remains active.