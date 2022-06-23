Police say two stabbed at homeless camp in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department officers arrested a suspect after he allegedly stabbed two people inside a homeless camp near Interstate 40.

Police said the suspect stabbed a man and woman before 5 p.m. near the Donelson Pike entrance ramp. Officers rushed both victims to the hospital in two patrol cars. Both are expected to survive, authorities said.

After the stabbing, police said the suspect fled the area in a vehicle, which he crashed near an Elm Hill Pike restaurant and carjacked a couple.

Efforts with an MNPD detective and a Tennessee Highway Patrol made a suspect pursuit possible, police said.

The suspect later abandoned the carjacked SUV, and police took him into custody on the DuPont Tyler Middle School grounds.

