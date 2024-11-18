Police say woman threatened Nashville school in attempt to regain custody of her child

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman is charged with making a threat of mass violence at a Nashville school after threatening employees with a mass shooting via email.

This happened at the end of October, but police have now arrested Yaa-Adriel Poku, 27, for what she allegedly threatened against Metro Christian Academy. The threat caused a cancellation of classes for a day.

Police said Poku subsequently sent a message to the Goodlettsville Police Department, attempting to blame her ex-husband for the threatening emails.

This arose as Poku’s ex-husband has full custody of their 4-year-old child, police said. Authorities indicated the emails were a "ploy" to regain custody of the child.

Poku, who lives in Seattle, arrived in Nashville today and was arrested at Nashville International Airport. Police said Poku faces additional charges related to the child custody issue.

