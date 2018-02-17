Police Search For Answers After Body Found

Light Rain
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Police have asked for information from the public after a young woman’s body was found in Murfreesboro.
Officers responded to the scene on Hope Way near West College Street early on Saturday after someone reported a lifeless body.
Authorities said they found the body of a young, black female. Her cause of death had not yet been determined, and her identity had not been released.
Anyone with information or who may have seen anything suspicious has been urged to call 615-893-1311.