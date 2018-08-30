Police Search For Armed Home Invasion Suspects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville police searched for two gunmen accused in a home invasion in Antioch early Thursday morning.

The incident happened at about 1:45a.m. Thursday on Xavier Drive in Antioch.

Investigators said two gunmen approached people who were standing on the porch of a home, held them at gunpoint, and forced them into the home. Officers said the gunmen stole valuable items like purses and wallets.

There was added concern because there were two children in the home at the time of the home invasion.

Officers brought K9's to the neighborhood to try to find the suspects. However, they have not been arrested.