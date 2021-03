NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police detectives asked for the public's help to identify a man who burglarized a barbershop over the weekend.

Police say the man broke into Scouts Barbershop on the 1700 block of 5th Avenue North by breaking through the glass door.

He can be seen in a surveillance video coming through the door and taking cash.

Officials asked anyone who recognizes the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or North Precinct Detective Jason Frank at 615-862-4409.