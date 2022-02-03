Police search for driver who fired shots at mother, two children on I-24 East

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a parent's worst nightmare, but for Ashley Evans it was her reality.

She was driving east on Interstate 24 Sunday night after picking up her youngest daughter from her grandparents. Somewhere between the exits for Hickory Hollow Parkway and Old Hickory Boulevard, an unknown car pulled up next to her.

"So when I turned to my left all I saw was gunfire aiming directly towards us," said Evans. "I immediately saw that my oldest daughter was hit in her hand. She was bleeding."

Ashley Evans Ashley Evans' 12-year-old daughter was hit in her hand after a shooter opened fire on her car.

As she approached the exit for Old Hickory Boulevard, the barrage of shots were fired.

"As I was getting off of the interstate I realized that I had been hit," she said.

Miraculously, her 7-year-old daughter was not hit. Metro Police say the shooter still has not be identified.

"There was no road rage, there was nothing that provoked what happened," said Evans. "There was absolutely nothing that provoked what happened."

There are at least four TDOT cameras on this stretch of road, but those cameras do not record since they are only meant to monitor traffic.

"It's random — that makes it so much scarier than someone having a motive for doing something," she said.

Metro Nashville Police Department Metro Nashville Police are still searching for the driver who shot several bullets at this car belonging to Ashley Evans on I-24 E.

Since then, she said multiple victims of similar roadway shootings have come forward, specifically near Antioch. She's worried it’s a growing pattern.

"So knowing that this is an area where this type of thing has happened repeatedly, what are we going to do? That's really all I want to know. What are we going to do?"

Evans is pleading with anyone who may have seen something on the road that night or has any information to please come forward. You can call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers may remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.