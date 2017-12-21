5 Arrested In Attempted Gun Store Robbery

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - Five suspects have been arrested after an attempted break-in of a gun store in Sumner County.
Officials with the Hendersonville Police Department said an officer saw three suspects walk up to the Guns and Leather Store at 600 West Main Street in Hendersonville around 2 a.m. Thursday.
The suspects broke the glass in the front door and tried to get inside the store.
After seeing police officers respond to the scene, the suspects ran across the street and jumped in a getaway vehicle, where another two suspects were waiting.
Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but it fled from the area and a short pursuit ensued.
The suspects crashed into a field at Greenlea Boulevard and SR 386 in Gallatin. Investigators said all five suspects attempted to flee the scene.
Three suspects were caught after a short foot chase. The other two suspects were later taken into custody.
Four of the suspects were teens - a 14-year-old male, 15-year-old male, 17-year-old male and 17-year-old female. They were transported to Sumner County Juvenile Detention and charged with attempted burglary, attempted theft under $1,000, vandalism over $1,000 and evading arrest in a motor vehicle.
The 17-year-old who was driving was also charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.
A fifth suspect was identified as 18-year-old Deangenet Parks from Nashville. She was arrested and booked into the Sumner County Jail on the same charges as the teens, in addition to three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
A helicopter from the Tennessee Highway Patrol was brought in to help Hendersonville police search the area. Officers from the Sumner County Sheriff's Office and Galattin Police Department also assisted.