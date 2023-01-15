Watch Now
News

Actions

Police search for hit-and-run suspect in deadly crash in Madison

Police search for hit-and-run suspect in deadly crash in Madison.
Monte Carlo hit-and-run vehicle
Posted at 6:32 AM, Jan 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15 08:20:11-05

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police are seeking help in locating a suspect's vehicle in a deadly hit-and-run collision.

Officials report that the driver was in a 2001-2007 model Chevrolet Monte Carlo. The Monte Carlo struck and killed a pedestrian in the 600 block of East Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison at 7:40 p.m. Saturday.

Investigations so far show that Ronald Coonrod of Antioch, 52, had parked on the north side of East Old Hickory Boulevard before he crossed the street. Coonrod was walking toward a business when he was hit by the Monte Carlo.

Police say that the suspect's vehicle sustained damage to the front passenger side, the passenger side mirror and the windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap