Police search for hit-and-run suspect in deadly crash in Madison.

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police are seeking help in locating a suspect's vehicle in a deadly hit-and-run collision.

Officials report that the driver was in a 2001-2007 model Chevrolet Monte Carlo. The Monte Carlo struck and killed a pedestrian in the 600 block of East Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison at 7:40 p.m. Saturday.

Investigations so far show that Ronald Coonrod of Antioch, 52, had parked on the north side of East Old Hickory Boulevard before he crossed the street. Coonrod was walking toward a business when he was hit by the Monte Carlo.

Police say that the suspect's vehicle sustained damage to the front passenger side, the passenger side mirror and the windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.