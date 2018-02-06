Police Search For Ice Cream Shop Robber

MADISON, Tenn. - Workers at an ice cream shop in the Rivergate Mall area were robbed while taking out the trash.

It happened Monday night around 8 o'clock in Madison.

According to police officials, employees were approached by a person wearing dark clothing and a white mask while taking out the trash. He was armed with a handgun.

The suspect forced the employees back inside the business, took money from the cash register and fired one shot on his way out the back door. No one was injured.

Witnesses said a person matching the description of the suspect got into a white or cream colored newer Lincoln or a Mercury Grand Marquis.