Police search for man wanted for questioning in deadly Nashville shooting

WTVF
MNPD detectives investigate deadly shooting along I-24.
Posted at 3:51 PM, May 10, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of 36-year-old Tony Williams Jr.

Homicide detectives are looking to question 31-year-old Eddie Fitzgerald Newsom.

Eddie Fitzgerald Newsom
Witnesses told police the shooting happened during a drug deal Monday morning under the Harding Place Bridge.

A man in a 2004 Jeep Cherokee registered to Newsom stopped on the shoulder of I-24 west under the bridge and climbed up the angled concrete to a homeless camp to buy heroin.

Witnesses say when Williams left to go get the drugs, the man shot Williams. But despite being shot, Williams made it to the Jeep and got inside. The original driver ran to the vehicle and also got in.

The Jeep traveled a short distance on I-24 west to the Briley Parkway exit where the original driver of the Jeep dumped the Williams onto the grassy shoulder of the interstate. The Jeep then exited the interstate onto Briley Parkway and traveled to the Murfreesboro Pike intersection.

The driver reportedly abandoned the Jeep because of a flat tire. It was later recovered by officers.

Anyone seeing Eddie Fitzgerald Newsom, who is last known to have lived in La Vergne, was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

