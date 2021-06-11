Watch
Police search for man who burglarized school three times in one month

MNPD
Police search for burglary suspect
Posted at 5:31 PM, Jun 11, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police officials asked for the public's help in their effort to identify a man they say has burglarized Saint Clement Academy on McMurray Drive three times in one month.

Police say a man broke into the school on May 14, 22, and 30.

The man got in by breaking out windows and a glass door. Police say he took cash on two occasions and left empty-handed on the third. He also damaged the school's office doors and ceiling, when he crawled through the ceiling tile to gain entry into another room.

Anyone who may recognize him was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

