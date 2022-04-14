Police search for man who tried to steal an ATM in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hermitage Precinct detectives seek leads in identifying the man who tried to steal an ATM from Enbright Credit Union on Jackson Downs Boulevard on Wednesday morning.

Starting around 5:30 a.m., the suspect worked to maneuver the machine into his gray GMC 1500 4-door pickup truck with a rope and dolly.

He did not successfully steal the machine, but he did cause an estimated $70,000 worth of damage.

The lower right corner of his truck's rear glass window appeared to have a decal in it. It is possible the suspect works in lawn care.

MNPD

Anyone who recognizes the man from the surveillance video or photos is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers may remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.