Police search for missing 11-year-old girl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An 11-year-old was reported missing and police are working to find her and whether or not she may have left with her 17-year-old boyfriend.

Youth Services detectives are working to locate the young girl, Neylin Sanchez Macario, who authorities believe traveled to Jacksonville, Florida with David Diaz.

Macario was last seen leaving her Foundation Court residence Monday, at 10 a.m., when she was seen getting into a black, two-door vehicle possibly driven by her boyfriend.

Jacksonville Police Department

The Jacksonville Police Department is working to locate the girl. Anyone with information on where she could be was asked to call the police at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.