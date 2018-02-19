Police Search For Missing 15-Year-Old In Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. - Columbia Police Department officials have asked for the public's help in their search for a missing 15-year-old boy.
Police said Ryan Stewart was last seen by his mother at their home yesterday.
on the date of 02/18/2018, at there residence. She wasn't sure where he was headed, but said he often hangs out around the Galloway area.
He was described about being just over Five feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
Officials asked anyone with information on where he could be to call the Criminal Investigations Division of Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670 or the Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727.