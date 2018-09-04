Police Search For Missing Mt. Juliet Man

MT. JULIET, Tenn. - Officials with the Mt. Juliet Police Department have asked for the public's help in their search for a 29-year-old man who's been missing since Aug. 25.

Dace Martinez went missing from the West Division Street area in Mt. Juliet near the Davison County line.

According to police officials, Martinez left his residence without his mobile phone, cash, or extra clothing, which is suspicious.

He was described as being 6'1" tall and weighs around 140 pounds. Anyone with information aon where he could be was urged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling 615-754-TIPS (8477).