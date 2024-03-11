Police search for suspect after 15-year-old boy is sexually assaulted in Nashville park

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — The calmness of Seven Oaks Par, nestled off McGavock Pike in South Nashville, was shattered last Thursday evening when a 15-year-old boy fell victim to a sexual assault.

The incident, which occurred around 5:30 PM last Thursday, has left people in the area on edge and authorities scrambling to find the suspect.



Described as quiet and safe by regular visitors, Seven Oaks Park was a popular spot on Monday, with many enjoying the mild spring weather for a nice stroll or a round of disc golf.

Tahira Bano, a longtime park-goer, expressed her shock at the news, saying the park's reputation for safety over the years.

“It’s quiet, nice, and safe park that’s why I come here and it’s only two and a half miles from my home so that’s why I come here,” said Bano.

Metro Nashville police revealed chilling details of the assault, stating that the teenager had walked to the park from his nearby home and had been in the area for a mere 15 minutes before encountering the assailant.

The suspect, described as a white male approximately 50 years old, forcibly dragged the victim into a wooded area of the park where the assault took place.

Kimberly Dronsella, a mother of four boys near the victim's age, conveyed her devastation upon hearing the news, stressing the importance of vigilance.



“It's so devastating. So, so devastating. This is such a beautiful space, and it just breaks my heart that this young man was assaulted in such a way,” Dronsella said.

According to authorities, the suspect fled the scene in a 2000s model Honda Civic sedan near Knight's Drive after noticing other people in the area.

The suspect is described as having freckles and crooked teeth, wearing a black ball cap, black zip-up jacket, blue shorts, a gray shirt, and gray and white tennis shoes at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information about the man or the Honda Civic is asked to contact Nashville Crime

Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.