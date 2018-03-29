Police Search For Suspect Who Jumped In Lake During Chase

Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A shoplifting suspect reportedly jumped into Old Hickory Lake in order to get away from police.
A Metro Nashville Police officer confronted the man, who also has an active warrant out for his arrest, at the Home Depot on Old Hickory Boulevard in Nashville.
He got away from police at the scene after nearly hitting the officer and hit another vehicle with his car in the parking lot.
A few minutes later, officers spotted the suspect's vehicle turning onto Shute Lane. They then found it parked in a driveway on Cherry Branch Lane.
Witnesses in the area said he jumped off a bluff and into Old Hickory Lake.
The Nashville Fire Department launched a boat to search for the suspect while officers searched the area on foot.