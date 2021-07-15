Police search for suspect who threw boulder onto car from bridge

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Goodlettsville couple is lucky they weren't injured or killed after a large rock came crashing through their windshield on the interstate.

It's an absolutely senseless act that in other cases had led to fatalities.

There are plenty of things to be concerned about on the interstate: hydroplaning, potholes, speeders, but someone tossing a large rock at your car from an overpass - how do you account for something like that?

The answer? You don't. Just ask Asa Wiggins.

"I was basically in shock. I was shaken. You don't have a full idea of what's going on until you take a breath."

Wiggins and his wife were driving west on I-40 Saturday night in Lebanon when he looked up at this bridge and saw the silhouettes of three people looking down.

"And about an instant later, glass just exploded everywhere. I knew something dropped off the overpass...If it didn't bounce off the dash it came pretty close."

Wiggins pulled over quickly and both he and his wife were covered with glass particles but uninjured.

"It was frightening. Unfortunate. Just super thankful that neither of us were hurt. I know not everyone comes out of that situation like that."

Sadly that's true. In 2018 Joe Shelton died when someone threw a chunk of concrete off the Shelby Avenue Bridge.

And back in 1992, Larry Hazelwood died when two teens dropped a 50 lb boulder off the Rocky Fork overpass in Smyrna.

Police across the mid-state have taken reports recently of debris thrown from bridges. It's often difficult to catch those responsible because it happens at night and the culprits quickly slip away.

In this Lebanon case, if they're caught they'll likely be charged with attempted homicide. Typically, those responsible brag or talk about it. And that's how they are caught. If you can help, call the Lebanon Police Department at (615) 444-2323.