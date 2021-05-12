Police search for 2nd suspect in 2019 Nashville deadly shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police detectives are searching for a 17-year-old in connection to a 2019 deadly shooting.

Police say 18-year-old Steven Shelton was shot and left at the door of Nashville General Hospital on November 2, 2019. Shelton died from his injuries.

Detectives have named Rico Ransom as one of two people who opened fire on the SUV Shelton was a passenger of at the Cumberland View Apartments on 25th Avenue North. They obtained a Juvenile Court arrest order charging him with Shelton's deadly shooting.

MNPD Rico Ransom - Photo provided by MNPD

Anyone seeing Ransom was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Also charged in the case was 17-year-old Zyshawn Lewis who was the first suspect identified in the shooting. Lewis was arrested days after the shooting and refused to speak with detectives. He was charged with criminal homicide.