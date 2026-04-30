Police searching for additional victims after Franklin man is charged with sexual offenses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Franklin Police Department is investigating 34-year-old Eric Van Der Hoorn in connection to alleged sexual offenses.

According to police, he was recently charged with rape and investigators believe there may be additional victims or witnesses who have not yet been identified.

If you have had communication with Van Der Hoorn, whether in person, or through social media platforms such as, Snapchat, Instagram, Discord, or Tinder, you are encouraged to come forward.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact Detective Megan Valentin at Megan.Valentin@franklintn.gov or (615) 550-6840.

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