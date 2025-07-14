Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police searching for dash cam video in deadly I-24 shooting that killed 22-year-old

They're searching for video from drivers on I-24 between Interstate 840 and the Bell Road exit between 7 and 8 a.m. Saturday morning.
RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigators are asking for the community's help after 22-year-old Noah Taylor was shot and killed while driving on I-24 Saturday morning. Taylor was found dead in his car near Waldron Road around 7:30 a.m. Police believe he was shot while traveling toward Nashville.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor had just celebrated his birthday in June. His family said he had his whole life ahead of him, making this violent and sudden loss even more devastating.

Detectives are now urging anyone who was driving on I-24 between Interstate 840 and the Bell Road exit between 7 and 8 a.m. to check their dash cam footage. They believe someone may have recorded something that could lead to a break in the case.

Taylor’s family is offering a $2,000 reward for information that helps identify a suspect. Rutherford County Crime Stoppers is offering an additional reward of up to $1,000. Callers can remain anonymous.

A GoFundMe was also created to support funeral expenses for Taylor's family.

If you have dash cam video or any tips that may help, you’re urged to call Detective Thomas Burnett at 615-904-3052 or the Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867.

