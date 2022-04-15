Police searching for Dickerson Pike shooting suspects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are searching for suspects involved in a shootout at the Z-Mart at 803 Dickerson Pike.

Officers are investigating the incident that took place around midnight on Wednesday. A person in a mask driving a Toyota Corolla with Alabama plates pointed a handgun at another man with braids who was wearing a "Smashville" shirt inside of the mart.

Police believe that when the suspect wearing the mask left the market the man wearing the Smashville shirt shot at him. No suspect involved in the confrontation was hit by the bullets, but there was some property damage.

The suspect in the mask fled onto Dickerson Pike in the Toyota. The suspect wearing the Smashville shirt left the scene in a Dodge Journey. All three people who were inside the market are wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.