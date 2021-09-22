Police searching for driver after man's car hit while he was changing tire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police said they are investigating a hit-and-run that sent a man to the hospital overnight.

The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on Shannon Avenue and Pierce Road.

Police said the man's car was hit while he was changing a tire in Madison. He was injured but is expected to make a full recovery.

According to police, the driver who hit him took off and has not been caught.

This is the second time in recent weeks that someone has been hit while changing a tire. Police said 17-year-old Jeizon Arellano, of Mt. Juliet, was standing next to a trailer working to change a flat tire when he was hit by a vehicle.