Police searching for man accused of shooting, kidnapping babysitter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - Metro Nashville Police are asking for the public's help to find a gunman responsible for kidnapping, shooting and attempting to rob a babysitter.

Police say the incident happened Wednesday evening after the man saw the 19-year-old woman walking from a home to her car on Boscobel Street in East Nashville.

The gunman approached the woman woman at gunpoint, got into her car with her and told her to drive.

He demanded the woman withdraw money from an ATM at the First Tennesee Bank location near 30th Ave. and West End Ave.

The woman got out the car and attempted to run away at the ATM. She was shot in the hip by the gunman from the passenger seat of her car.

The woman was able to run inside the bank for the help. The gunman then took off on foot and was last seen on Vanderbilt property. A picture of the suspect was captured by a surveillance camera.

The woman shot was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was later released.

Police say the gunman is described as being in his 20s. He is 5'7" tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded jacket when the incident occurred.

Anyone who recognizes the gunman is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.