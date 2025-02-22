Police searching for man connected with Rutherford County Shooting of 4-Year-Old Boy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are searching for Taliek Gallishaw King with a possible connection with a shooting incident involving a 4-year-old boy in Rutherford County, as well as an attempted murder case in Smyrna.

King faces charges of tampering with evidence and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon related to the boy's shooting.

Deputies were called to the scene of the shooting on Tessa Grace Road early Saturday morning, where they discovered the injured boy. He was transported to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital in Nashville, underwent surgery, and is expected to survive.

“Investigators on-scene determined Taliek Gallishaw King fled the scene in an unknown vehicle shortly before law enforcement’s arrival and took the handgun used in the shooting with him,” Gammel said. “Investigators have yet to locate Taliek Gallishaw King and are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.” “He is presumed armed and dangerous,” Gammel said.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Taliek Gallishaw King, please contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770 or Detective Jesse Gammel at 615-904-3051. Anonymous tips may be left at: 615-893-STOP (7867) or https://www.rcsotn.com/ [rcsotn.com] .

