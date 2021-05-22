Police searching for man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at knife point

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police detectives are working to identify a man who reportedly sexually assaulted a woman in her vehicle in the West End of Nashville.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday. The suspect approached the woman as she was getting into her car which was parked near the intersection of Terrace Place and 21st Avenue South.

Police say he asked her for money and then a ride. She refused both requests. He then said he wanted sex and she refused, but that's when he reportedly pulled out a knife and began masturbating. He then got into the victim’s vehicle and sexually assaulted her. When he got out of the car, she slammed her door shut and drove off.

The suspect was described as a man who appears to be in his late 40s with dirty blonde hair, acne scars on his face, and a Playboy bunny tattoo on his right wrist.

He wore a black t-shirt with a faded Confederate flag on the front, blue jeans, and a black cloth under a black baseball cap that also had a confederate flag on it.

MNPD

Police say he got in the passenger side of a silver car with a sunroof and a front vanity license plate that was half confederate, half American flag. The suspect vehicle had been parked nearby.

MNPD

Anyone who recognizes him from the attached surveillance photos or the suspect vehicle/driver was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.