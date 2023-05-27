Police searching for missing seven-year-old boy in Cumberland County, Kentucky

BURKESVILLE, Ky. (WTVF) — A seven-year-old boy is missing out of Cumberland County, Kentucky. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Department posted about his disappearance on Facebook on Friday, May 26 at 9:28 p.m.

Liam Scott went missing from the Cold Springs Road area on South 61. Officials say that Liam was last seen wearing a yellow collared shirt with blue stripes and khaki pants.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Department

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on Liam's whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.