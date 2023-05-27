Police searching for missing seven-year-old boy in Cumberland County, Kentucky

BURKESVILLE, Ky. (WTVF) — A seven-year-old boy is missing out of Cumberland County, Kentucky. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Department posted about his disappearance on Facebook on Friday, May 26 at 9:28 p.m.
Liam Scott went missing from the Cold Springs Road area on South 61. Officials say that Liam was last seen wearing a yellow collared shirt with blue stripes and khaki pants.
No further information is available at this time.
Anyone with information on Liam's whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.