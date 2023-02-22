Police searching for suspect after shooting on Demonbreun Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a shooting early Wednesday morning.

Metro Police responded to Demonbreun Street just before 1:00 a.m.

Officials say that a male suspect fired shots at a silver Camaro outside of a bar. Police were able to capture a picture of the suspect from surveillance footage from the area.

Metro Nashville Police Department

The 25-year-old driver of the Camaro was dropped off at a nearby hospital with a wound to his leg.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.