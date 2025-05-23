Police searching for vehicle after woman killed while riding electric bicycle on Bell Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman was killed and police are searching for the person responsible after a hit and run Wednesday night.

Metro Police say 23-year-old Larissa Houston was riding her electric bicycle on Bell Road when she was hit by vehicle.

Police say the vehicle took off from the scene quickly, running red lights along the way.

The vehicle, a dark colored sedan, was last seen near the I-24 and Bell Road interchange.

Houston was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.

Anyone with information about this fatal crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at dalton.hammonds@newchannel5.com.