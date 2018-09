Police Searching For ‘Violent' Teen Who Escaped From Nashville Detention Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police said they’re looking to locate an accused violent teenager who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Nashville.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said 16-year-old Derrius Calicutt escaped on foot at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday from TrueCore, located on Stewarts Ferry Pike.

Calicutt has aggravated assault charges out of Memphis.

Police said he’s 6’2” tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jogging pants.

Several Metro Nashville officers, as well Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers worked throughout the night and morning to locate Calicutt.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.