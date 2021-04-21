Police seek to ID gunman in shooting that injured 18-year-old in Home Depot parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police said they’re investigating an apparent targeted shooting that injured an 18-year-old in a Home Depot parking lot.

The shooting happened at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday on Powell Avenue. Metro police said the victim had just gotten off work and was walking to his car when the driver of a red, four-door sedan drove up and fired shots.

The victim was hit twice and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said he has reportedly been involved in an ongoing dispute with another teen, which is also part of the investigation.

Investigators said the suspect was wearing all black clothing, including a black ski mask, and was possibly driving a Nissan Versa.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.