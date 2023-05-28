Police seeking assistance identifying vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a deadly hit-and-run on Gallatin Pike at Due West Avenue in Madison.

Metro Police report that Tomas Juarez-Sunun, 23, was crossing Gallatin Pike at Due West Avenue in Madison around 11 p.m. attempting to reach the MapCo in the 1000 block of Gallatin Pike South.

As he began to cross the road, he was struck by what officials believe to be a white Dodge Challenger.

The driver fled the scene and Juarez-Sunun was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he later died.

Officials say that Juarez-Sunun showed no evidence of alcohol impairment. There is no crosswalk in the roadway and the vehicle traveled through the intersection at a green light.

Police say the white vehicle involved in the incident has front-end damage and possible damage to the windshield.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.