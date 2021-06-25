Watch
Police seize 60 pounds of meth, 50 pounds of cocaine in drug arrest

MNPD
Drugs seized by law enforcement.
Posted at 5:53 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 18:53:23-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Colorado man was arrested after police say they found him with 60 pounds of meth and 50 pounds of cocaine.

Officers seized the drugs Friday from 42-year-old Garrett Willis of Edgewood, Colorado in a parking lot on Bell Road, according to Metro Nashville Police officials.

Garrett Willis

The investigation was conducted by MNPD Specialized Investigations Div detectives, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Drug Enforcement Agency agents.

Willis was jailed on with a $250,000 bond on felony meth and cocaine charges.

