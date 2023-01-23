Watch Now
News

Actions

Police: Serial robber arrested after 7 robberies at local dollar stores

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 12:23 PM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 13:23:18-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect has been arrested after a months-long investigation into armed robberies at seven Nashville dollar stores.

Metro Nashville Police took Terrance Turner, 43, into custody after robbing a Dollar Tree in the 2000 block of Smith Springs Road Sunday night.

Terrance Turner

Turner has been charged with seven counts of aggravated robbery in relation to the holdups at the following businesses,

  • Dollar Tree, 2806 Smith Springs Road, December 28th
  • Dollar General, 2275 Murfreesboro Pike, January 2nd
  • Dollar General, 2214 Hobson Pike, January 4th
  • Dollar Tree, 2806 Smith Springs Road, January 5th
  • Dollar General, 3803 October Woods Drive, January 10th
  • Dollar General, 2275 Murfreesboro Pike, January 12th
  • Dollar Tree, 2806 Smith Springs Road, January 22nd

In addition to the counts of aggravated robbery, Turner has been charged with unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon and use of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Police say Turner had a pistol with him when he was arrested on Sunday. After a search of his home on Davenport Drive, officials discovered a second firearm.

Terrance Turner

Turner has prior convictions for two counts of attempted second-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping.

After a January 8 robbery at a Dollar General in the 300 block of Fergus Road in La Vergne, Turner is expected to be charged in Rutherford County.

Turner's bond is set at $575,000.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap