Police: Serial robber arrested after 7 robberies at local dollar stores

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect has been arrested after a months-long investigation into armed robberies at seven Nashville dollar stores.

Metro Nashville Police took Terrance Turner, 43, into custody after robbing a Dollar Tree in the 2000 block of Smith Springs Road Sunday night.

Metro Nashville Police Department

Turner has been charged with seven counts of aggravated robbery in relation to the holdups at the following businesses,

Dollar Tree, 2806 Smith Springs Road, December 28 th

Dollar General, 2275 Murfreesboro Pike, January 2 nd

Dollar General, 2214 Hobson Pike, January 4 th

Dollar Tree, 2806 Smith Springs Road, January 5 th

Dollar General, 3803 October Woods Drive, January 10 th

Dollar General, 2275 Murfreesboro Pike, January 12 th

Dollar Tree, 2806 Smith Springs Road, January 22nd

In addition to the counts of aggravated robbery, Turner has been charged with unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon and use of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Police say Turner had a pistol with him when he was arrested on Sunday. After a search of his home on Davenport Drive, officials discovered a second firearm.

Metro Nashville Police Department

Turner has prior convictions for two counts of attempted second-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping.

After a January 8 robbery at a Dollar General in the 300 block of Fergus Road in La Vergne, Turner is expected to be charged in Rutherford County.

Turner's bond is set at $575,000.