Police Share Dinner With Metro Youth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - When some children see blue lights and police officers, they might think of running the other way, but a special event in Nashville was held in hopes of changing that narrative.

Metro Nashville Police officers escorted buses full of 100 at-risk youth for the "Dinner for Hope" - a sit-down dinner at the newly-renovated Shoney's in downtown Nashville

The purpose: to show young men that police are neighbors and protectors and not their enemy. Chief Steve Anderson said he knows lives were changed during Wednesday night's dinner.

"Tonight, I had a kid describe this one time as 'the best night ever' and so I know that somebody's thinking that right now."

The guests of honor were part of Backfield in Motion, a local non-profit organization which aims to educate, engage, and empower young men.

Chief Anderson, @shoneys CEO David Davoudpour & MNPD officers now hosting 100 kids for dinner at Shoney's newly renovated Interstate Drive restaurant. The kids are from the Backfield in Motion Pgm. #DinnerforHope pic.twitter.com/ITZdknZCbn — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 22, 2018