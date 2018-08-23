Police Share Dinner With Metro Youth

9:32 PM, Aug 22, 2018
When some children see blue lights and police officers, they might think of running the other way, but a special event in Nashville was held in hopes of changing that narrative.

Metro Nashville Police officers escorted buses full of 100 at-risk youth for the "Dinner for Hope" - a sit-down dinner at the newly-renovated Shoney's in downtown Nashville

The purpose: to show young men that police are neighbors and protectors and not their enemy. Chief Steve Anderson said he knows lives were changed during Wednesday night's dinner.

"Tonight, I had a kid describe this one time as 'the best night ever' and so I know that somebody's thinking that right now."

The guests of honor were part of Backfield in Motion, a local non-profit organization which aims to educate, engage, and empower young men.

 

 

