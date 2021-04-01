Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Police: Sidco Drive closed in South Nashville after man shot at US Marshals

Memphis murder suspect tracked to motel
items.[0].image.alt
Levi Ismail
Ex6DBGJWEAI2Zty.jpeg
Posted at 1:17 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 14:40:58-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sidco Drive in South Nashville is shut down beyond Harding Place after Metro police said a man shot at U.S. Marshals in the area. It’s believed the wanted man is still in the motel nearby.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed that murder suspect Michael Lynn Tucker, who was added to the state's most wanted list just this week, had been tracked to that location. However, they said they do not have any agents at the scene.

Watch live video:

Investigators said Tucker is wanted by the TBI and Memphis Police Department on three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of criminal attempted first-degree murder and weapons charges.

MichaelTucker.jpg

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast