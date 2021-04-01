Police: Sidco Drive closed in South Nashville after man shot at US Marshals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sidco Drive in South Nashville is shut down beyond Harding Place after Metro police said a man shot at U.S. Marshals in the area. It’s believed the wanted man is still in the motel nearby.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed that murder suspect Michael Lynn Tucker, who was added to the state's most wanted list just this week, had been tracked to that location. However, they said they do not have any agents at the scene.

Investigators said Tucker is wanted by the TBI and Memphis Police Department on three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of criminal attempted first-degree murder and weapons charges.

