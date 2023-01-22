Watch Now
News

Actions

Police: Suspect arrested following Lance Street shooting in McMinnville

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 11:29 AM, Jan 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-22 12:29:23-05

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect has been arrested after the Friday night shooting in McMinnville.

McMinnville City Police Department responded to the scene outside of a home on Lance Street at 11:20 p.m. One person, Jonathan Allen Cagle, had been shot outside of the residence.

Jacob Omar Simpson has been charged with criminal homicide following the incident. His bail has been set to $1,000,000 as he remains in the custody of the Warren County Sheriff's Department.

No further information is available at this time.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap