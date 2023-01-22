Police: Suspect arrested following Lance Street shooting in McMinnville

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect has been arrested after the Friday night shooting in McMinnville.

McMinnville City Police Department responded to the scene outside of a home on Lance Street at 11:20 p.m. One person, Jonathan Allen Cagle, had been shot outside of the residence.

Jacob Omar Simpson has been charged with criminal homicide following the incident. His bail has been set to $1,000,000 as he remains in the custody of the Warren County Sheriff's Department.

No further information is available at this time.