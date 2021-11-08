Watch
News

Actions

Gallatin police search for suspect in Kentucky 'missing person/runaway case'

items.[0].image.alt
Gallatin police
Police said it’s believed Jacob Clare left Ohio County, Kentucky was en route to Gallatin to drop off his son, Noah, with family. His niece was also with him.<br/>
Clarecase.jpg
Posted at 11:58 AM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 13:03:17-05

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gallatin police have asked the public’s help in locating a suspect who is at the center of a “missing person/runaway case” in Kentucky.

Police said it’s believed Jacob Clare left Ohio County, Kentucky either late Nov. 5 or earlier Nov. 6 and was en route to Gallatin to drop off his son, Noah, with family. His niece, 16-year-old Amber Clare, was also with him.

According to police, he never showed up. He was last seen driving a Subaru Outback.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Gallatin Police Department at 452-1313.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap