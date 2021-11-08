Gallatin police search for suspect in Kentucky 'missing person/runaway case'

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gallatin police have asked the public’s help in locating a suspect who is at the center of a “missing person/runaway case” in Kentucky.

Police said it’s believed Jacob Clare left Ohio County, Kentucky either late Nov. 5 or earlier Nov. 6 and was en route to Gallatin to drop off his son, Noah, with family. His niece, 16-year-old Amber Clare, was also with him.

According to police, he never showed up. He was last seen driving a Subaru Outback.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Gallatin Police Department at 452-1313.