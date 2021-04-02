Police: Suspect arrested after climbing through woman's apartment window, sexually assaulting her

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police said a 31-year-old man was arrested after he climbed through the window of a woman's Hermitage apartment and sexually assaulted her.

Metro Police said Gregory Finn Jr. broke into the victim's apartment through her bedroom window late Wednesday night, assaulted her and then demanded money. A neighbor who saw the suspect lurking around the apartments called police.

Metro Nashville Police Department Gregory Finn Jr.

That neighbor was walking his dog when he saw Finn knocking on random doors of the Cherry Creek Apartments on Crystal Spring Lane.

He said Finn was looking into people's sliding doors before he called the police. When Finn realized the neighbor spotted him, he moved away from the area. That's when police say the victim screamed and Finn ran from her apartment.

Officers were able to find him in the woods nearby. Finn has been charged with aggravated burglary and sexual battery.

Looking at crime data from that area, out of 19 crimes reported within a half-mile in the past month, 11 of them were assaults.