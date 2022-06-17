Police: Suspect found dead inside home after standoff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man with arrest warrants out of Wilson County was found dead in a Nashville home after a standoff Thursday evening.

Police say 25-year-old Calvin Courter was wanted out of Wilson County on domestic charges.

Officers surrounded a home Courter was believed to be in near Annex and Robertson Avenues in the The Nations Thursday evening.

After they repeatedly asking him to come out, MNPD special response team officers entered the home and found Courter dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Metro Police say none of their officers fired their weapons during the incident.

TBI is investigating the standoff.