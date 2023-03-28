Watch Now
Police: The Covenant School shooter's parents were unaware they owned any weapons

10 THE COVENANT SCHOOL SHOOTING SETUP SOTVO_frame_0.jpeg
WTVF / Sky 5
The Covenant School experienced a mass shooting on Monday, March 27, 2023.
Posted at 12:31 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 13:59:42-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police say that the shooter involved in The Covenant School shooting on Monday had bought 7 firearms legally from five different locations around the area.

Hale's family was reportedly unaware that they owned more weapons as Hale had recently sold one. They did not feel like the shooter should own any weapons as they were receiving treatment for an emotional disorder.

Hale's parents were under the impression that they did not own any additional weapons. It was believed that Hale hid the other weapons from them.

On Monday, March 27, six people were shot and killed by a gunman at The Covenant School.

Police received the 911 call for the shooting at 10:13 a.m. Within 14 minutes, Metro Police were able to take down the shooter, 28-year-old Audrey Hale.

Hale gained access to the building through a side door that they shot through. From there, the shooter went upstairs and shot at police through the windows.

Two members of an officer team fired on Hale. Those two officers are officer Rex Englebert, a four-year MNPD veteran, and officer Michael Collazo, a nine-year MNPD veteran.

Who died in the shooting?

  • Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9
  • Hallie Scruggs, 9
  • William Kinney, 9
  • Cynthia Peak, 61
  • Katherine Koonce, 60
  • Mike Hill, age 61

The shooter was a 28-year-old Nashvillian who lived in the Belmont-Hillsboro neighborhood.

