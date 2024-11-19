Police trying to get man out of car with a gun near the downtown Nashville jail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are surrounding a man in a vehicle near the downtown Nashville jail, where he reportedly has a gun.

Officers are on the scene around Gay Street and Second Avenue North.

Police said the person was circling the area in a rental car and would drive off when police asked the individual to stop. The person now won't exit the vehicle.

This is an active scene, and we are on the way to get more information.

