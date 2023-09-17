Watch Now
Police: Two dead in crash on South Hamilton Road

Posted at 7:48 AM, Sep 17, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on South Hamilton Road Saturday night.

Early investigations show that a 67-year-old male was driving a Ford Fusion westbound on South Hamilton Road at a high rate of speed before the vehicle left the roadway. The male drove through several yards before striking a mailbox and trees before the vehicle came to a rest against a home in the 1700 block of South Hamilton Road.

Officials report that the driver died at the scene, while his 63-year-old female passenger was transported to Skyline Medical Center following the incident. The passenger later died at the hospital.

Police are working to notify the families of the victims and report that no signs of impairment were located inside the vehicle.

