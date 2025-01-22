Antioch High School on lockdown: Three people shot in the cafeteria on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are actively investigating a shooting at Antioch High School on Wednesday.

According to police, two students were shot by another student in the cafeteria. The student then turned the gun on himself.

Metro Nashville Police Department authorities said the students were all wounded. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now on scene to assist with MNPD. Around 2,000 students attend Antioch High School.

MNPD said a reunification site for parents is 3754 Murfreesboro Pike. MNPS asks that parents do not come to Antioch High School.

Parents needing information regarding reunification can call 615-401-1712.

Buses are taking students from Antioch High School to Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital, 3754 Murfreesboro Pike, as they are released from the scene by Metro Police.

Parents are asked to go to the reunification site and not Antioch High.

Responses from the community

Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville, who represents the area of Antioch

“Again, our community has suffered an unspeakable tragedy in a school that has detrimentally impacted innocent children and families. We are continuing to monitor this situation with the Mayor’s office, MNPD and MNPS, and we will provide more information as we receive it. In the meantime, we will be praying for the children reportedly injured and all the students of Antioch High School whose lives have been forever altered today. Our efforts will not stop at thoughts and prayers. We will continue to fight for common sense gun safety solutions that protect our children and communities from gun violence.”

This is a breaking news situation, we will update as information comes in.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.